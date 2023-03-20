Bhopal: District collector Avinash Lavania orders penal action if borewell found open

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania on Monday issued order for registration of case under Section 188 of IPC if borewell, tubwell is found open in district.

Section 188 of IPC states that if such disobedience causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, invites punishable action.

The Supreme Court on February 11 had ordered to set up barbed wire fencing around the well during construction and use steel plate covers fixed with bolts over the well.

SDM and Tehsildars have been asked to survey and find open tubewells. At the same time, notices have been pasted in police stations. Collector has asked to place order on the notice boards in all SDMs, revenue offices and police stations.