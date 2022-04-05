Bhopal: Disc surgery performed through endoscopic technique at Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in Central India, a disc surgery was successfully performed at Hamidia Hospital attached to Gandhi Medical College (GMC) here on Monday through unilateral bio-portal endoscopy technique.

Doctors who performed the endoscopic surgery claimed that such a surgery was performed for the first time in central India.

Professor at Department of Orthopedics Dr Ashish Gohia said Ashok Sharma, 50, resident of Bhopal, was suffering from disc prolapse for about two months. This made it difficult for Sharma to walk and move around.

When the patient did not get relief from medicines, it was decided to go for surgery. The patient was discharged on the second day after operation.

According to Dr Vaibhav Jain, who specialises in endoscopic spine surgery, unilateral bio-portal endoscopy technique is a minimally invasive method in which spine surgery is performed using pen-sized instruments and binoculars. It is safer than the open surgery technique.

Co-Professor Dr Rahul Verma said spine injury centre functioned under department head Dr Sunit Tandon at Hamidia Hospital where world class technology successfully treated spinal cord diseases.

The team of surgeons included Dr Vaibhav Jain, Dr Ashish Gohia, Dr Rahul Verma from the department of orthopedics. Dr Rajkumar Ahiwal and Dr Veena Shree provided support from department of anaesthesia.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:31 PM IST