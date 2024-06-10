Bhopal: Directorate Of Agriculture Comes Up With Kharif, Rabi Contingency Plan

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development has come up with a contingency plan for Kharif and Rabi crops 2024-25. The Kharif contingency plan has been prepared on the basis of myriad monsoon conditions.

The proposed action plan advises farmers to sow crops according to the monsoon conditions such as normal, early onset, onset after two weeks, onset after four weeks, onset after six weeks, heavy and continuous rains, normal and abnormal conditions etc.

The contingency plan also talks about crop-wise and agro climatic zone-wise recommended varieties of Kharif crops.

For instance, in normal monsoon conditions till June 15, contingency plan suggests sowing of groundnut, urad, moong, jowar, sesame, maize in light soil areas. The area having medium soil, sowing of soybean, moong, urad, arhar, maize has been recommended. Along with this, an intercropping system has also been recommended.

In case of onset of monsoon after two weeks (up to June 30), sowing of paddy, soybean, spices and vegetables has been recommended in areas having heavy soils.

The contingency plan has been prepared on the basis of types of soils. Madhya Pradesh has shallow and medium black soil, deep medium black soil, alluvial soil, mixed red and black soil in different regions of the state.

In the meantime, it is from the last few years that farmers have started to sow soybean crops in less area and owing to this reason, paddy area has increased in the state.