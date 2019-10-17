Bhopal: Digvijaya is not even dust of Savarkar’s feet: Chouhan

BHOPAL: Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has led a scathing attack on former chief minister Digvijaya Singh for objecting on award of Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar. Chouhan said Digvijaya Singh is not even dust of Savarkar’s feet. Savarkar was a great patriot, philosopher, thinker and a revolutionary, said Chouhan.

Chouhan said Singh should visit Andaman Nicobar port Blair once to see the Cellular Jail, where Savarkar was imprisoned. He had served a long jail sentence there. His real brother was imprisoned in the room but he had no knowledge. Chouhan said one who devoted his life and family for the Mother land must get Bharat Ratna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election campaigning in Maharashtra had said of awarding Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. Singh had then commented asking what Savarkar did for the country.