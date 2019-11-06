Bhopal: Diggy writes to all state MPs over Centre’s step motherly treatment

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh will meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to express his displeasure over Centre government meting out ‘step-motherly treatment’ to the state for political reasons.

Singh has written letter to all 39 MPs of the state to come forward in the public interest. Singh in his letter has mentioned the discrimination done in cases of natural calamities including development-oriented schemes by the Central government. He said that it is our duty to protect the rights of the people of 7.5 crore people of the state.

Former CM Singh in his letter claimed that the weaker sections including SCs and STs were badly affected in flood. The crops of thousands of farmers got damaged. The state government did commendable work in extending the relief on primary basis from its budget but the Central government, despite the tour of Central study team, has not released Rs 6621 crore from National Relief fund and Rs 2258 crore for roads and reconstruction of infrastructure to the state government.

Singh said the faith and wisdom of the people of the state should not be seen from political angle. The people of the state gave its verdict to Congress party for state government while it also sent 28 MPs of BJP from the state to the parliament.