e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:54 PM IST

Bhopal: Diggy demands FIR in tribal’s suspected death

Girls complained about sexual atrocities by Sanju Singh Chouhan.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, in a letter to DGP Vivek Johri, has demanded FIR in case of tribal youth’s suspected death in Machhwai village of Betul district. Singh also demanded disciplinary action against police officials who did not take action.

“Even after family members complaint, FIR has not been registered after two months,” Singh said, adding, “tribal girls have complained about sexual atrocities.”

Godhadongri MLA Bramha Bhalavi and Adivashi Yuva Parishad, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYAS) have demanded FIR in Machhwai incident.

According to Singh’s letter, Sanju Singh Chouhan had taken tribal youth Vinod Uike, and five tribal girls of Dulhara village (Godhadongri Vidhan Sabha, Betul) to Machhwai village for agriculture work in July 2021.

Girls complained about sexual atrocities and Vinod Uike who was an eyewitness was thrashed. Vinod succumbed to injuries. Accused later on attributed the death of Vinod to snake bite. Post-mortem was also conducted in absence of family members.

Victim’s family demanded action against accused by staging demonstration at Shahganj in Betul and Sehore. As it is related to Budhni, Vidhan Sabha constituency of chief minister in Sehore district, police are not taking action, family alleged.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Textile industry on revival path; festive season may give push

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal