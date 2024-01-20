Bhopal: Dial-100 Vehicle Driver Booked For Raping Married Woman | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The driver of a Dial-100 police vehicle allegedly outraged the modesty of a married woman (29) for three years on pretext of marriage but refused to marry her lately, prompting action from the police, officials aware of the case said on Saturday. The police added that a search is on for the accused. Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that the survivor woman had come in touch with the driver of a Dial-100 vehicle, named Kedar Singh Gour three years ago.

The woman had parted ways with her husband owing to frequent disputes and after cupid struck her and Kedar, both of them moved to a live-in relationship. During this, Gour raped her on the pretext of marriage on multiple occasions. When she protested, the accused promised to marry her soon and kept on committing the act. Recently, when the woman mounted pressure on him for marriage, the accused reneged on his promise and threatened the woman with dire consequences. The woman approached the Mahila thana police on Saturday, who transferred the case to Govindpura police for probe. TI Tomar said that search is on for the accused man.