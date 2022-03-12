Bhopal: Dial 100 ERS didn’t act fast, managing advisor with Rs 72 lakh annual cost failed in duty, says CAG report

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Introduced with the cost of more than Rs 632 crore across the state for 24x7 service from November 1,2015, Dial 100 integrated emergency response system (ERS) by police failed to act fast when called for help by people while the project management advisor engaged with cost of Rs 72 lakh annually failed in certain duties.

This has been mentioned by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in a report on the system in Madhya Pradesh for the year ended March 31, 2020.

The report which was tabled in the state legislative assembly during its budget session on Friday states that implementation of the project- Dial 100 integrated emergency response system- was audited in 8 districts from November 2015 to March 2020.

Once implemented the first response vehicle was supposed to reach the spot in urban areas within 5 minutes and the same in rural areas within 30 minutes. However, the average response time in urban areas was found to be 24 minutes and in rural areas 56 minutes.

“We noticed that there was delay in response even in heinous crime cases like rape, attempt to rape, kidnapping, domestic violence etc. There was no noticeable improvement in response time in emergency situation during the period of 2016-19. This delay made futile the objective of the system”, states the report.

The report further states, “The department spent an average of Rs 104 crore annually to run the revived (Punarotthan) system. We found that quality of created data for effective monitoring was not appropriate despite integrated system. Out of every 100 calls only 20 were categorised meant for taking action and valid data was available only for two of the 20 calls.”

The report finds several other faults like want of transparency in tenders, no disclosure of clash of interest by the project advisor, changes in norm for selection of the advisor in the last stage etc.

The report has suggested a comprehensive review of all the flaws in the system so that the ERS could meet its objective.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:01 AM IST