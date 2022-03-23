Bhopal: Development agencies compete to build Capital Project Authority roads

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s three main agencies - Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) and Public Works Department (PWD), seem to be competing with each other to complete road construction in state capital specially after state government ordered closure of Capital Project Authority (CPA), as per officials.

The three agencies are preparing plans at their level to build the remaining 188-km long road out of proposed 241-km mentioned in Master Plan.

As per official information, CPA had planned to make 6 roads in the city on the basis of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) but it was dissolved.

As per municipal commissioner VS Chaudhary Kolsani, civic body plans to take up 6 roads that the CPA had planned to build with TDR. He said, “As per law, the corporation has the right to avail TDR and with better charges, we can build 6 roads”.

However, BDA has also come forward to construct two roads. Buddhesh Vaidya, CEO, BDA, said, “We are planning to build roads on TDR basis. Let's start with two roads. Whoever gets permission will build the road”.

