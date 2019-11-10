Bhopal: Devansh shines as Bhopal wins U17 SLIS Cricket Tourney

BHOPAL: With all round brilliant performance of team captain Devansh Yaduvanshi, Bhopal team has won the 65th U17 State Level Inter-School (SLIS) Cricket Tournament which concluded in Indore on Sunday.

The final match of the tournament was played between the host Indore and Bhopal.

Bhopal won the toss, elected to bat first and gave a target of 167 runs in the given 20 overs. Captain Devansh scored 71 runs while Ayush Yadav contributed 77 runs to the team’s score.

Chasing the target, the host team got all out at 115 runs and lost the match by 51 runs.

Mohit Bhavnani clinched three wickets of the Indore’s batsmen while Devansh and Vedant picked two wickets each.

Bhopal had defeated Jabalpur by 107 runs in the semi-final match which was played earlier on Sunday morning.

Bhopal’s Vedant Jachak was selected as Player of the Tournament and Ayush Yadav was awarded with Best Batsmen of the tournament.