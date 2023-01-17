Bhopal Think 20 Summit : Despite low carbon emission, Bangladesh grappling with climate change challenge, says Fahmida Khatun

Fahmida Khatun |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Even as Bangladesh emits less than one per cent of global carbon emission, it is facing the brunt of climate change and so now the country is demanding compensation from the international community for the damages caused due to the high carbon emissions from developed countries, but to no avail.

This was stated by Bangladesh Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), executive director Fahmida Khatun, who was here to attend the concluding session of Think 20 conclave organised under the aegis of G20.

“Bangladesh is not responsible for climate change but unfortunately it is facing many challenges. Bangladesh is vulnerable to natural disasters, storm, flood, drought etc. As a result of natural calamities, internal migration is taking place and this is adding pressure on cities, said Khatun while talking to Free Press.

Elaborating on the risks posed by climate change, she said one third coastal regions of Bangladesh will be inundated, fisheries will be lost, deforestation will take place and the whole ecosystem will be affected. To address these burning issues, Bangladesh has adopted the National Adaptation Plan of Action, she said.

Bangladesh being a Least Developed Country (LDC), hence it is craving to get access to modern technology so that it can increase its productivity and compete with the international market.

Talking about India Bangladesh relations, she said trade relations between both neighbouring nations can be strengthened further. “India can give duty free market access to Bangladesh on more goods. Both nations can also increase the connectivity for better trade. India can also support Bangladesh in technical education as India has world class education institutes,” said Khatun, adding that a number of people from Bangladesh come to India to avail medical facilities.