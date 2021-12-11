Bhopal: Deoskar is Bhopal Commissioner of Police

BHOPAL: A day after enforcing Police Commissionerate system in two prominent cities, the state government on Friday appointed OSD in CM secretariat Makrand Deoskar as the first commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal while IG police, Indore Harinarayanchari Mishra will be the first police commissioner in Indore.

Deoskar is a 1997 batch Indian Police Service officer while Mishra belongs to the 2003 batch. The state government also appointed additional, deputy, additional deputy and assistant police commissioners in these two cities.

A notification regarding the police commissionerate system in Madhya Pradesh’s two largest cities was issued on Thursday. A total of 38 police stations in Bhopal and 36 in Indore will be part of the new commissionerates. As per the government order, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Irshad Wali, who headed the police in Bhopal till the implementation of police commissionerate system, will be the first ACP in Bhopal. Manish Kapooria has been made ACP Indore. On November 22, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said Bhopal and Indore cities will become police commissionerates with the aim of ensuring effective crime control. Other officers including deputy commissioner of police (DCP), additional deputy commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Bhopal and Indore

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:35 AM IST