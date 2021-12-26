Bhopal: Decked up churches, trees say, Merry Christmas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bells rang to welcome Christmas and the New Year in the city on Saturday. A large number of people flocked to various churches to offer prayers and light candles.

Because of Covid-related restrictions, the midnight mass, part of the celebrations, could not be held with a huge gathering like previous years. Devotees, however, gathered at the churches before the night curfew hours on Friday night and the next morning.

Apart from the prayer services at the churches in the city, schools, several social service groups, NGOs and private organizations celebrated Christmas with enthusiasm.

A volunteer dressed up as Santa Claus played with children at Sair Sapata on Saturday. He accompanied the children on the toy trains and other fun rides.

A social service group Aawaz celebrated Christmas by raising awareness among the people about the covid protocols in view of rising corona cases in the city and anticipated Omicron wave on Friday.

Volunteers dressed up as Santa Claus went around the city distributing masks as Christmas gifts and urging people to follow the protocols. The campaign was run in MP Nagar, New market, Board Office and other prime locations in the city.

A spiritual organisation, Brahma Kumaries, celebrated Christmas at their Seva Kendra in Rohit Nagar. The children of the organisation dressed up as Santa Claus and danced to the tunes of Jingle Bell. They distributed sweets and gifts among everyone present.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Blind cricket rules explained

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12:15 AM IST