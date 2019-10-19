Bhopal: Death of hockey players in accident; 2 suspended

BHOPAL: The department of sports has suspended two employees in the case of death of four hockey players in an accident that took place between Itarsi and Hoshangabad. Lokendra Sharma, advance technical coach and Amit Rathore, contractual player coach have been suspended for their carelessness.

Both the employees have been charged of not taking permission from senior officers to let the players go from Hoshangabad to Itarsi for their birthday celebrations. These employees had given permission at their own level. The department of sports has taken it as an act of irresponsible behavior and suspended. The suspension order states that the accident happened as they were given permission that led to the death of four players and three players sustaining injuries.

Hockey players Shahnawaz Khan, Adarsh Hardua, Ashish Lal and Aniket had died in the accident on October 14.