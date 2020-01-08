Bhopal: Deadline past, PUC centers at fuel stations still a far cry

BHOPAL: The direction of district administration to install Pollution Under Control (PUC) centers at petrol pumps in city before December 15 has passed its deadline but no concrete steps are being initiated in this direction.

As per the direction the PUC centers were to be installed at the fuel stations to check if vehicles exhaust emission was under pollution norms. The proposal formulated to get the city rid of harmful vehicular emissions, is still to take off due to lack of coordination between the food department, regional transport office (RTO) and petrol tank association.

Out of 120 petrol pumps in city, Road Transport Office (RTO) has issued license to 60 pumps for installing center at their facility. However, the food department, which has to enlist the PUC centre, is still figure out exact number of fuel station in the state capital. The department had to initiate action against the petrol pumps for their failure to install PUC centre, but no initiative has been taken in this direction as the department is in process to ascertain the number of fuel stations in the city.

The petrol pumps were directed to install PUC centers at their facilities, however no initiative has been take in this direction. The Petrol Tank Association has put the ball in RTO’s court saying that PUC license is not issued. The food and civil supplied department is yet to take action against any of the petrol pumps for failing to set up PUC centre.

The department had said that action including fine, will be taken if the centres were not installed after the deadline of December 15.

RTO Sanjay Tiwari said the certificates for PUC centre are being issued to the petrol pumps that have applied and all pending certificates will be issued soon.

Ajay Singh, president of petrol tank owners association said RTO is now delaying the project. We have applied for the license and as soon as we get it, the PUC centers will be setup.

Jyoti Shah Narwariya, food officer said the department was in process of enlisting number of petrol pumps in Bhopal. There are 120 fuel stations in Bhopal, but we will start action only after confirming that all the fuel stations are running as there are chances that a few have been shut, she said.