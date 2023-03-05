Bhopal: Day temperature drops up to 10 degrees, gusty wind with rain likely

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sharp drop in day temperature was recorded across the state on Sunday, which provided much relief from scorching heat. Drop in temperature was up to 10 degrees Celsius. Betul recorded drop of 10 degree Celsius in day temperature that settled at 24.2 degree Celsius.

According to meteorological deportment, gusty wind with rain will continue in Madhya Pradesh. Wind velocity is expected to reach 18 kilometres per hour.

Yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershower in Naramadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Bhopal, Raisen, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Katni, Jabalpur and Narsinghpur.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius after drop of 5 degrees while its night temperature was 20.3 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.1 degrees. Its night temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded drop of 3.4 degrees in day temperature and settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius. Dhar also recorded drop of 3.4 degrees in day temperature and settled at 32.9 degrees Celsius.

Light rain occurred in the state in last 24 hours. Guna recorded 7 mm rainfall while Pachmarhi recorded 0.8 mm. Khargone recorded 4.8 mm, Khandwa recorded 1.9 mm, Jabalpur, Datia, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Gwalior recorded traces.

Department officials said western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayas. A North South trough is running from Rajasthan to North Central Maharashtra. An induced cyclonic circulation at lower levels is over Gujarat and adjoining Rajasthan.

Light rain, and thundershowers was observed over West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh. Isolated rain and thundershower may occur over west and east Madhya Pradesh.