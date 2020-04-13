Bhopal: Day-based grocery sale formula creates confusion

Though a new policy has been introduced to regulate wholesale market during the lockdown, it has created confusion among wholesale traders in the state capital.

District administration had to chalk out the policy as people turned to streets to protest the shortage and non-availability of essential commodities during lock down. In Indore, despite lockdown, wholesale and retail markets worked normally to cater to people’s needs.

The district administration has introduced day-based formula after having series of meetings with traders. Days have been fixed for traders to sell sugar, oil and floor and other essential commodities from 11 am to 2 pm for wholesale market.

Though the move was aimed to prevent congestion in wholesale market, it has created confusion in traders.

The wholesalers have found it confusing and are at a loss how to run business at this crucial juncture. “How can one deny customers (retailers) sugar on the day fixed for selling edible oil? Time is also quite less, that is, from 11 am to 2 pm. In this short period, how can retailers purchase items from wholesale market?” a wholesaler said wishing anonymity.

ADM Jamil Khan said day-based formula has been introduced for wholesalers and not for retailers. The retailers will continue to sell goods routinely. The wholesale market will remain opened on all days a week, but traders will be able to sell items as per days fixed.

“It will help administration in handling rush as wholesale markets are located in congested areas where a major challenge before administration is to enforce social distancing and to maintain regular supply of essential commodities in market,” Khan said.