Bhopal: Day 3 of Yuva-8 marks violin recital, symposium, film screening, poem recitation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Violin, poetry recital, symposium, and film screening were held at Bharat Bhavan on Sunday- the third-day of ‘Yuva-8, Sarjana ka Hridaypradesh’.

The morning session began with a violin recital by Amit Malik. It was followed by a symposium on ‘Kavita ka Hridaypradesh’. Director of Sahitya Akademi Vikas Dave, Ashutosh Dubey , Anand Singh, Utpal Banerjee and Pravesh Tiwari were speakers. Retired IAS officer Manoj Shrivastava presided over the session.

A documentary ‘Tanishka,’ directed by Sudeep Sohni was also screened. The movie is based on 10-year-old Bharatnatyam dancer Tanishka Hatvalane. “I started making movies about her when she was 7,” Sohni said. The movie will be screened at the 19th Stuttgart Film Festival to be held in Germany. After that it will be screened in the Cine Making Film Festival to be held in Bangladesh, he said. Besides that, ‘Kavita Path’ (poem recitation) was held in the evening session. Poets including Rajeev Saxena, Chitra Singh, Bhaskar Lakshkar, Santavana Shrikant, Shruti Kushwaha , Nehal Shah and Ritu Pallavi presented their works.

Sarod recital of Amir Khand, symposium of ‘Chitra-Shilp ka Hridaypradesh’ and Odissi dance by Kalyani and Vaidehi Phagre will be held on Monday (July 18).

