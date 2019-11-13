Bhopal: Dalit student found dead, hostel suptd suspended

BHOPAL: Hostel superintendent of Babu Jagjivanram Boys Hostel Budhni was suspended following death of a dalit student under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

Sarwan Singh,a student of class 12 was taken to government hospital in Budhni on the Tuesday night where he was declared brought dead. Hostel staff said the boy had fallen ill and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Boy’s relatives , however, have blamed hostel authorities for laxity.

Relatives of the student had demanded postmortem to be conducted at a hospital in Bhopal. The body was then sent to state capital and postmortem report is awaited. Police is investigating the case.

Collector Ajay Gupta has suspended the hostel superintendent Mahendra Singh Gaur for laxity in discharging duty. Collector has also approved an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to the family of deceased.