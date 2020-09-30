Bhopal: Dalia healthier than cornflakes, says nutritionist and dietician Amita Singh

Bhopal: Dalia is healthier than cornflakes, said nutritionist and dietician Amita Singh.

Occasional intake of cornflakes is, however, advisable because it contains extremely high level of sodium, Singh said. She made the above statements in a discussion on, Nutrition during Covid and Beyond, organised by Club Literati on Tuesday evening on Zoom App.

For diabetics, she said, a bowl of rice with pulses is ideal for a day. Excessive intake is not advised. Dal, however, should be consumed twice a day for a balanced diet, she said.

To a question whether one should take fruits with cereals, she said there is no scientific reason that fruits should not be taken with cereals. Singh was invited as the chief guest to answer a few questions and to give tips on how to stay healthy during the pandemic. She further said that the Indian Nutrition Institute gave some special guidelines for Indians. She also spoke about the food that also takes to keep away Covid-19. About the importance of weight and calories to nutrition, she also replied to questions on diet and health, raised by participants.

Yoga expert Sulabha Dixit conducted the one-hour session in which about 30 people took part. The Corona pandemic has made health a priority for everyone, said Club president Seema Raizada.