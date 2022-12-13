Bhopal: Daily wage labourer dies by suicide over dispute with wife

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged due to frequent quarrels with wife, a daily wage labourer hanged himself to death in the Roshanpura area of the city, the police said on Monday.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, the police said.

SHO of Arera Hills police station, RK Singh told Free Press that the man who committed suicide was Prakash Gupta (26). The police learnt that the man was a drug addict due to which frequent arguments used to take place between him and his wife.

The couple again landed in an argument on Sunday as Gupta did not go for work. Following the argument, Gupta locked himself up in a room of the house and hanged himself with rope.

When Gupta did not open the door for a long time, his kin broke the door open only to find him hanging. He was rushed to People’s Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

The wife of the deceased works as a daily wager too, said SHO Singh.