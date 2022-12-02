e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Cyber fraudsters siphon off Rs 34,000 from woman’s account

The complainant received a call from an unknown number on September 8, wherein the person on the other side of the phone told her to download an application and click on the link flashing in it.

Friday, December 02, 2022
article-image
Cybercriminals siphon off money by playing 'friend in need' cards | Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified cyber fraudsters siphoned off Rs 34,000 from the account of a woman residing in Koh-e-Fiza, police said on Friday.

The fraudsters called up the woman and suggested to download an application, after installing which, the woman was defrauded of the said amount.

The Koh-e-Fiza police stated that the incident took place on September 8, 2022, regarding which a complaint was lodged at the police station on Thursday. The complainant is Kavita Meghani (51), a homemaker.

Meghani stated in her complaint that she received a call from an unknown number on September 8, wherein the person on the other side of the phone told her to download an application and click on the link flashing in it. Meghani followed it. A little later, she received a message that money was deduction from her account. The police investigation is on.

