Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:27 PM IST

Bhopal: Cyber experts share information on better data collection to deal with crime

They spoke at length about creating CDRS for WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Signal and other encrypted VoIP applications.
Staff Reporter
Fighting Cyber Crime is esential, say police |

BHOPAL: The cyber experts discussed different aspects of data collection, CDR, artificial intelligence during investigation of cyber crime, on Wednesday.

The discussion was part of ten-day cyber crime investigation and intelligence summit, organised by the Police Academy. In the first session, EMEA Clear Trail Technologies director Jitendra Verma shared detailed information on data driven investigation in contemporary crime scenario followed by Dhruva Sharma and Akash Vyas from Clear Train.

They spoke at length about creating CDRS for WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Signal and other encrypted VoIP applications. They laid stress on Now Know What the Suspects Will Do Tomorrow on possible cyber crimes, during the interactive session.

The other speakers including APAC Manager Ashwin Diwakaran Nair highlighted the emerging trends in digital forensics. The final session was conducted by Divij Joshi from an US University who shared information on the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in different investigative agencies and Institutions.

On Thursday, there will be a panel discussion in which the Directors General of Police (DGP) of five states will interact with the attendees. DGPs Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Special Director General of Police (Training) of Madhya Pradesh Aruna Mohan Rao will also participate.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:27 PM IST
