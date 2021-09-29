Bhopal: Cyber experts share information on better data collection to deal with crime

BHOPAL: The cyber experts discussed different aspects of data collection, CDR, artificial intelligence during investigation of cyber crime, on Wednesday.

The discussion was part of ten-day cyber crime investigation and intelligence summit, organised by the Police Academy. In the first session, EMEA Clear Trail Technologies director Jitendra Verma shared detailed information on data driven investigation in contemporary crime scenario followed by Dhruva Sharma and Akash Vyas from Clear Train.

They spoke at length about creating CDRS for WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Signal and other encrypted VoIP applications. They laid stress on Now Know What the Suspects Will Do Tomorrow on possible cyber crimes, during the interactive session.

The other speakers including APAC Manager Ashwin Diwakaran Nair highlighted the emerging trends in digital forensics. The final session was conducted by Divij Joshi from an US University who shared information on the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in different investigative agencies and Institutions.

On Thursday, there will be a panel discussion in which the Directors General of Police (DGP) of five states will interact with the attendees. DGPs Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Special Director General of Police (Training) of Madhya Pradesh Aruna Mohan Rao will also participate.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:27 PM IST