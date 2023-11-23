Bhopal Crime: Woman Fights Off Rape Bid By 3

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman fought back three men, who tried to rape her Karbala park on VIP road on Wednesday night.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said that the 24-year-old complainant earlier used to work at a hospital and came into contact with a liftman working there named Vivek Dhakad.

Late on Wednesday night, the woman stepped out of her house to buy groceries and stumbled across Dhakad. The man told her that he needed to speak to her regarding something important and took her to Karbala park.

The duo were talking when Dhaka’s two friends, named Sudhir and another unidentified man, came there. The tree men then dragged the woman to the bushes, but she fought back and began screaming. Petrified, the accused fled the spot.

The woman then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused trio. The cops have launched a manhunt to nab the trio.

Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death

The Chhola police claimed to have cracked the suicide case of a 27-year-old woman and booked her husband as well as in-laws for torturing her for dowry.

Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra Nagar said that the woman, identified as Chhaya Patel, died by suicide at her house in Chhola on October 3.

Her husband and in-laws had rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the doctors. The police were informed, who began investigations following the orders of ACP Richa Jain.

On Thursday, the police concluded that the woman's husband Pushpendra Patel as well as his kin used to torture her for dowry. It was found that they used to subject her to physical as well as mental harassment. They were demanding Rs 3 lakh in dowry. Unable to bear the torment, the woman took the extreme step, the police said.

All the accused have been booked under section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations are underway, SHO Nagar said.

Man held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh said that the 23-year-old survivor approached the police on Wednesday late night and claimed that she was in touch with a man named Raj Verma, 23, a resident of Bag Sewaniya, since 2019.

She alleged that Verma had lured her into marriage trap in 2020 and outraged her modesty repeatedly.

The police registered a complaint and launched a search for the accused.

The police, on Thursday noon, emerged successful in swoping down on Verma within 12 hours of filing of the complaint. The accused shall be produced in the court soon, SHO Singh said.