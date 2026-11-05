Bhopal Crime News: Two Alleged Arms Smugglers Arrested, 5 Illegal Firearms, 7 Live Cartridges And 5 Magazines Seized By Hanumanganj Police | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have arrested two arms smugglers and seized four semi-automatic pistols, a single-shot firearm ('katta'), five magazines and seven live cartridges from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Farhan Mohammad Khan (32), a resident of Talaiya, and Atiq alias Bablu (49), a resident of Aishbagh.

According to DCP Ayush Gupta, Hanumanganj police station in-charge Awadhesh Singh Bhadoriya and his team on Tuesday night received a tip-off about a suspicious man carrying illegal firearms near Sindhi Colony.

A police team reached the spot and apprehended the suspect after he attempted to flee.

A search led to the recovery of two pistols, two magazines and two live cartridges from Farhan. During interrogation, he revealed the involvement of his associate, Atiq alias Bablu, in the illegal arms smuggling.

Police then nabbed Atiq and recovered two more pistols, a country-made firearm, three magazines and five live cartridges from his possession. Police registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested both accused.

They were produced before a court, which granted police remand for further interrogation. Atiq also has a previous case registered against him under the NDPS Act at Aishbagh police station.

Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the weapons and learn the extent of the firearms trafficking network.