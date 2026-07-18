Bhopal Crime Branch Busts Rajasthan Drug Syndicate, 12 Arrested | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch has busted an interstate drug trafficking network operating between Rajasthan and Bhopal, arresting 12 accused, including two women and a minor girl during a two-day anti-narcotics operation.

Police seized 74.27 grams of smack, 927 grams of marijuana, 1.4 grams of MD drug, a car, two two-wheelers and seven mobile phones.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the accused revealed during interrogation that smack was sourced from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district and supplied to traffickers in Bhopal.

Investigators are now probing the Rajasthan supply route and searching for other members of the syndicate.

The breakthrough came after the Crime Branch received information about a smack consignment being delivered near Pandit Deendayal Park in Katara Hills.

Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested seven accused from Bhopal, Rajgarh and Jhalawar.

Investigators said Jhalawar-based suppliers Nanuram Tanwar, Pappulal Tanwar and Dev Singh Tanwar allegedly provided smack to Shahrukh Ansari, who transported it to Bhopal.

The narcotics were then distributed through Ritik Namdev, Kaushal Jatav and Chanda Sisodiya for local sale. Another accused, Jitendra Chakarde, was arrested for allegedly purchasing smack from the network.

In separate operations, police arrested Vimla alias Sunita with 426 grams of marijuana in Nishatpura and later nabbed Farhan Khan, who allegedly procured the contraband from Kalyan Nagar.

Another accused Ashok Sakalle was caught near Habibganj with 501 grams of cannabis.

In a fourth operation, a minor girl was apprehended near Bhoot Bungalow in Shahjahanabad with 1.4 grams of MD drug. Police also recovered a mobile phone and five screenshots allegedly related to drug transactions.

Police said the seized mobile phones and digital evidence are being analysed to identify other suppliers, buyers and members of the syndicate. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused and dismantle the entire network.