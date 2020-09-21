Bhopal: COVID-19 norms in place, live music return to MPSD with ‘Rang Sangeet’

Bhopal: After a gap of seven months, art lovers in the city gathered to see a live performance on Monday at the three-day concert ‘Rang Sangeet’. The event began with a performance by theatre artiste Rajeev Singh and his troupe at Chabutra Manch, an open air stage of MP School of Drama. It was centered on an ‘Open-air event’, organised by MP School of Drama. the audience as well as the performers were seen abiding by the COVID norms.

Singh presented the song ‘Thorik aankhi utha ke dekh aakash ke rang hai neela…,’ of Habib Tanvir’s play Hirma ki Amar Kahani. The Troupe also presented 12 songs including ‘More Bare Veer…,’ ‘Aayo aayo re sawar…,’ ‘Tu aseer e-bazm…,’ from play Insaf ke Ghere , Haybadan and Jin Lahore Nahi Dekhya, delighting the audience.



Director of MPSD, Alok Chatterjee who anchored the event, said the response of the audience was quite good. The event was streamed live on its Facebook page. The school followed all COVID-protection norms, issued by the government. Only 100 persons were allowed after thermal screening and sanitisation, he said.



