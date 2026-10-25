Bhopal Court Awards ₹75.26 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Bank Officer Killed In Road Accident; Orders 6% Annual Interest | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, awarded Rs 75.26 lakh in the death of a bank officer. Judge Jayant Sharma of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered the payment of Rs 75,26,368 in compensation, along with 6% annual interest.

According to advocate Sunny Hingorani, who appeared on behalf of the victim's family, the deceased, Syed Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Green Park Colony, Arif Nagar, Bairasia Road, Bhopal, was employed as an officer in a bank.

On Apr 5, 2025, while returning home to Bhopal from Salamatpur on his motorcycle, he was struck from behind by a mini-truck near a dairy farm in the village of Chopra Kalan (on the Bhopal-Vidisha road).

Syed Mohammad Sajid died on the spot. A report regarding the incident was filed at Sukhi Sewaniya police station.

The insurance company argued that the driver of the mini-truck did not possess a valid and effective driving licence.

The company further contended that the vehicle in question had been falsely implicated in the case solely for the purpose of securing compensation.

The accident was reported with a delay of seven days. The company also argued that the accident was caused by the negligence of the deceased himself.