Bhopal: Corona treatment to be stopped at ICU in district hospitals

BHOPAL: The state government has decided to stop treatment of corona patients at ICUs in district hospitals because of decline in number of patients. Only serious patients will be treated at ICUs in medical colleges, besides the government has reduced the number of beds kept in district hospitals for those afflicted with Covid. The number of corona patients is declining. Such decision has been taken to help those suffering from other ailments. Only those who are down with corona but in normal condition will be treated at district hospitals. If the condition of the patients deteriorates, they will be sent to medical colleges near their home towns.

As the number of corona patients began to increase, arrangements for treating them were made at district hospitals. Arrangements were also made for oxygen and ICU at those hospitals. As a result of decline in the number of patients, treatment of corona cases has been stopped at ICUs in district hospitals that the doctors may focus on other ailments. Work for vaccination against the coronavirus is going on fast. Medical and health employees are busy. This is the reason why only identified hospitals will treat the corona patients. There are 14 districts in the state from where not a single corona case has been reported. Only one or two cases are reported from many a district. At present, there are only 1, 950 active corona patients in the state. Therefore, the government is reducing facilities for treating corona patients at district hospitals. Number of corona treatment centres has already been reduced. Many clinics have also been closed.

According to additional chief secretary of public health and family welfare Mohd Suleman, the ICUs set up at district hospitals for treating corona patients have been closed.