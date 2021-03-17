Bhopal: Corona to be checked without affecting economic activities, says CM

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has informed PM Modi that the government has imposed night curfew in Bhopal and Indore because of a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. This has, however, not affected the economic activities, he has said. Chouhan, who took part in a review meeting held by Modi through a video conferencing on Wednesday, said that business establishments would remain closed in Jabalpur and Gwalior from 10pm to 6am. He said that cases had been found in Betul, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Sagar and Ujjain and steps will be taken to ensure adherence to social-distancing norms in these places.

Modi appreciated the work done by the MP government in regard to arresting the number of corona cases and in terms of vaccinating people against the disease. Modi asked Chouhan to do more testing and to increase the number of number of vaccination centres.

Chouhan further said the highest number of corona patients in the state had been reported on September 19 last year. It was 2, 607. After that, the number of patients declined to 514 in October, he said, adding that on November 1, 798 cases were reported. But the lowest number of patients, which was 141, had been reported on February 14, he said.

It is because of the decline in number of cases that the life returned to normal and the people began to take part in social, religious, and economic activities, he added. Now, the number of corona patients has increased in ten districts in past ten days, so if need be, containment zones would be creased at the micro level, Chouhan said.