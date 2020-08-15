Bhopal: Corona blast with 141 positive cases greets state capital on I-Day, tally reaches 8,650

Another Indian Administrative officer (IAS) has been tested corona positive. Another corona blast with 141 positive cases greeted state capital on Independence Day. Bhopal tally went to 8,650 and death tolls to 237.

Posh colony E-1, Arera Colony reported four positives in same family and posh colony in Ruchi Life Escape (Jatkhedi). BU vice chancellor’s cook also came positive. Earlir, BU vice chancellor was tested positive.

RAF bangrasiya campus reported six positives. Shivaji Nagar reported three positives. Shankar Nagar reported three positives.

BDA colony (Nabi Bag) reported seven positives in same family. Sherpura reported five positives in same family.

Professor Colony reported another positive. Central Jail as well as District Jail reported one each. AIIMS and Hamidia Hospital reported one each. Ahirpura Barkhedi reported three positives.

Two doctors, one from Shankar Nagar and other from JK Campus have been detected positives. Neelam Colony Jahangirabad) reported two positives.

One positive case has been reported from various colonies like Shahpura, Paras City(Arera Colony), Konark Avenue (Chuna Bhatti), Abhiruchi Parishar, CTO (Bairagarh), Hamidia Hospital, Shahdri Enclave, Palash

Orchird (Kolar), Kailash Nagar, Sunrise Colony (Idgah Hills).