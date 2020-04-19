Bhopal: Corona biomedical waste incinerated in Raisen

BHOPAL: The disposal of COVID-19 biomedical waste has been one of the major challenges for authorities in battle against corona outbreak. The COVID-19 biomedical waste collected from corona dedicated hospitals in the state capital is incinerated as per medical protocol in Raisen, a facility run by Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB).

There are government and private COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in state capital. With increase in positive cases, biomedical waste has also swelled in quantity. Garbage collected from containment areas is also treated as biomedical waste. There are 131 containment areas in the city.

Additional municipal commissioner Rajesh Rathore said biomedical waste like gloves, masks, syringes from COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and other places are incinerated in Raisen.

“From hospitals, the biomedical waste is collected as per medical protocol and transported to Raisen for incineration. MPPCB supervises it for which Bhopal Municipal Corporation lends support,” he said.