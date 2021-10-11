Bhopal: Congress workers on silent protest at Gandhi’s statue demanding resignation of union minister Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers sat on ‘Maun Pradarshan’ (silent protest) before Gandhi’s statue at Minto Hall on Monday. The protest is part of all India call for resignation of union home minister for state, Ajay Mishra, by the Congress.

Congress is organizing the silent protest across the state at all district headquarters. In Bhopal the protest is being organized at the Minto Hall before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma and several other Congress workers gathered near the statue and staged a sit-in.

Bhopal district Congress president Kailash Mishra said that farmers were killed mercilessly in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. This protest was part of Congress’ call for all India protest to demand resignation of union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra.

“We will remain on protest for an hour and then submit a memorandum to the governor,’ said district Congress president Mishra.

The Son of the BJP MP and union minister had mowed down several farmers after which 8 people had died. Minister’s son was arrested this Sunday after the intervention of the Supreme Court and adverse remarks made by the court.

Congress has demanded that the union minister of state for home should resign to ensure justice.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:03 PM IST