Bhopal: Congress wants DGP to act against Vijayvargiya

BHOPAL: The dust over BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s threat to set Indore on fire is showing no signs of settling down.

A delegation of the Congress met the director general of police on Saturday and demanded that an FIR be filed against the BJP leader.

Congress vice-president Chandraprabhash Shekhar, Rajeev Singh, Prakash Jain and JP Dhanopia submitted a memorandum to the DGP urging him to file a criminal case against Vijayvargiya over his statement.

In the memorandum, these leaders stated that, removal of encroachments is underway as per the law, but Vijayvargiya, in protesting against the anti-encroachment drive. Not only this he tried to disturb peace outside the office of the commissioner, the memo said.

Vijayvargiya’s statement indicates that he is planning to engineer violence in the state, those leaders said.

In the memorandum, they termed Vijayvargiya ‘a mafia’ and urged the DGP to file a criminal case against him.