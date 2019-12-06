Bhopal: Congress terms BJP MLA gutless for not distributing sweets at MP PCC office

BHOPAL: Congress workers kept waiting at the MP PCC office to welcome the BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, on Friday.

Sharma had declared on Thursday that he will reach MP PCC office and distribute sweets and offer roses to Congress workers to mark demolition day of Babri Masjid- in the wake of Supreme Court verdict giving way to the construction of the Ram Temple.

Congress workers too announced that they would welcome Sharma and others with roses and with the Gandhian philosophy.

The Congress workers kept waiting to welcome the MLA, but he did not turn up. Congress spokesperson Durgesh Sharma alleged that the BJP has a habit of making fake and false statements and their MLA is no different from the party.

He added that if the MLA is not having guts to reach the PCC than why he made such statements?