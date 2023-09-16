Bhopal: Congress Releases ‘Videos’ Of Ex-OSD Demanding Money

MP Congress Media Incharge KK Mishra | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader KK Mishra has released three videos purportedly showing former officer on special duty (OSD) of panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia demanding money from the rural engineering department, here on Friday.

The Chief Minister sacked the OSD Brijendra Shrivastava following complaints of extortion against him. It was alleged that OSD used to demand 20% commission on the works being done at Panchayats.

Mishra alleged that though Shrivastava has been removed, he continues working indirectly as a ‘commission collection agent’. Corroborating his allegations, Mishra said that in one of the three videos, Mishra is seen sitting in the office of rural engineering department and talking about commission with the then chief engineer BS Chandel and other officials. He was seen putting pressure on the officials to collect the amount district and division wise and then hand it over to him, alleged Mishra, citing the video. The Congress leader has asked if the government will initiate any action against the then chief engineer and the OSD.

Videos will be examined: Minister

Reacting to the video, the panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia tweeted that both the officers have retired, but the government will institute an inquiry into the videos. The minister said the OSD was his subordinate and he was removed following the complaints.

