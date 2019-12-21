Bhopal: Congress plans to rally 25,000 for march against CAA

BHOPAL: Amid protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress is bracing up for a big march on December 26 against the Act.

The party has decided to gather 25, 000 people for the march, and Chief Minister Kamal Nath accompanied by minister and party office-bearers will lead it.

Congress is planning to unite representatives from across communities against the Act to show that every community is part of the protest.

Urban development minister Jaiwardhan Singh held a meeting at the Congress office to discuss about the preparations for the march.

He told the party leaders that people belonging to all communities should take part in the protest.

Nevertheless, as ban orders have been imposed in Bhopal, protests cannot be organised.

According to sources, since Chief Minister himself will lead the march ban orders may be withdrawn for a day. Similarly, some organisations have announced that they will protest against the CAA on Sunday.