Bhopal: Congress plans programmes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh formation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee will hold programmes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh formation in order to give message that party believes in democracy.

The state Congress unit is gearing up for municipal elections, bypolls and also for the assembly election in 2023. On Saturday, a meeting of coordination committee was held and many decisions were taken.

Several functions have been planned to impress people of state. The party is banking upon its history to show people specially the youths about its immense contribution in India’s freedom struggle and how democratic values are the basis of its strength.