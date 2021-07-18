Bhopal: Congress plans programmes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh formation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee will hold programmes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh formation in order to give message that party believes in democracy.
The state Congress unit is gearing up for municipal elections, bypolls and also for the assembly election in 2023. On Saturday, a meeting of coordination committee was held and many decisions were taken.
Several functions have been planned to impress people of state. The party is banking upon its history to show people specially the youths about its immense contribution in India’s freedom struggle and how democratic values are the basis of its strength.
The state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta told Free Press that they have decided to celebrate freedom movement of Bangladesh. On December 16, 2021, Bangladesh will celebrate 50th year of its formation.
“The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi took firm decision to liberate Bangladesh. This decision was not easy as most powerful countries opposed her decision. But to established democracy and save people, she helped Bangladesh to gain freedom from non-democratic forces,” he added.
He further said that money power is being misused to destroy democracy. “With the help of programmes, the Congress party will show people of Madhya Pradesh that Congress is the only party, which can establish democracy, fight with the money and muscle power,” he Gupta said.
