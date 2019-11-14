Bhopal: Congress MLA terms Prithviraj Chouhan, Maharana Pratap as drunkards

BHOPAL: Congress MLA from Sabalgarh of Morena district, Baijnath Kushwaha, during a programme on Children’s Day on Thursday, termed Maharana Pratap and Prithviraj Chouhan as drunkards. Kushwaha was telling the harmful effects of liquor. He said big kings like Prithviraj Chouhan and Maharana Pratap got ruined due to liquor. Kushwaha said the palaces of these Kings are now habitats of bats.

On the other hand, Congress leaders have distanced themselves from Kushwaha’s statement. General administration minister Govind Singh said the person who had said it should be questioned over the matter. Singh said he does not want to comment on this topic. Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Rajnish Agarwal said Congress had always insulted the patriots. He said the statement of Congress MLA is insult of bravery.

Earlier, Kushwaha had come into limelight when he had claimed that BJP is offering him crores.