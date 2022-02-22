Bhopal: Congress demands white paper on unemployment in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Congress has demanded white paper on status of unemployment in the state. Talking to media on Tuesday, Congress general secretary KK Mishra questioned the claims made by the government.

“According to government’s Rozgar Portal, there are over 34 lakh unemployed people in MP. However, government keeps claiming about giving employment to one lakh youths every month. If it is true, then how are the numbers of unemployed youths increasing,” asked Mishra.

With eyes on upcoming assembly elections, the government has started making tall claims of giving employment. This is nothing more than an eyewash, he added.

There are more than 1.15 lakh posts vacant in government departments. The state government should first fill the vacancies and give unemployed youths a chance to carve a bright career, said Mishra.

As there are abnormally high numbers of vacancies in government sector, charge of senior officials is being given to junior officers. In several offices, class three employees have taken charge of class two officers, which is one of the main reasons for bad governance, he said.

Mishra demanded that government should issue a white paper on the status of unemployment in Madhya Pradesh.

