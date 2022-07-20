e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Conduct study on educational level of special backward tribes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has asked tribal affairs department to conduct a study on the level of education of special backward tribes.

He asked department officials to focus on those deprived of education and other benefits and bring them in mainstream of development.

Governor was apprised about the implementation of departmental schemes at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Patel asked officials to prepare a development map for basic facilities available in tribal areas. The development map can be used for effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Aadi Adarsh Gram Yojana.

He asked them to maintain details of basic facilities available in 89 blocks of the state. The need for creating basic infrastructure should be identified. He asked to give information to higher secondary school students about facilities and benefits being provided by government. He underlined the need to prepare a database of students studying in class 12.

Patel said that arrangements should be made to share experiences of successful students. By discussing with them, the future generation can be inspired and schemesí implementation can be expedited based on their experiences.

Governor inquired about budget funds available in proportion to tribal population. The budget formulation process starts at the beginning of the year. Therefore, it is necessary that the departments should submit demand for funds by the end of December for launching new schemes, he said.

