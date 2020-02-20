Bhopal: Computer Baba is a fake saint, says Laxman Singh

BHOPAL: Congress MLA Laxman Singh here on Wednesday said that Computer Baba is a fake saint. The row of controversy erupted when the leader who is also the brother of ex-Chief Minister and candidate for Lok Sabha election from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh who took help of Computer Baba in the elections.

Congress MLA alleged that work of Babas is to do public service and society did not need Babas who are involved in politics.

He added that fake Baba’s had harmed the Congress and in future he will again harm the party.