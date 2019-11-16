Bhopal: Complaint redressal camps to be held in lead colleges at divisional level

BHOPAL: Complaints of teachers, students and other staff members will be addressed through organising special camps in lead colleges at divisional level.

Higher education department has issued instructions to additional directors of all divisions, registrars of all universities and principals of the lead colleges reminding them of organising camps to address the grievances.

Camps will be held at the selected lead college at divisional level across the state. To make the camps more effective and result oriented they will be held from 11.00am to 5.00pm.

Senior officials of the department including principal secretary, commissioner and others will remain present as per requirement in the camps. Registrars of universities and officials of the SC/ST welfare department dealing with scholarships too have been asked to remain present in the camps to resolve the issues on the spot.

Principals of all colleges of that division have also been instructed to attend the camps. The college holding the camp has also been asked to print posters and put them at notice boards of all colleges falling in that division, informing them about the camp.

Complaints that have been registered earlier will be addresses besides entertaining the new complaints.

Five separate sections will be made at the camps for facilitation of the complainants. One section will deal with complaints related to university while one section will be dedicated to complaints related to colleges. Separate section will be made to address complaints related with government scholarships and schemes.

A dedicated section will be to resolve issues related with teachers and staff members of the higher education department. A help desk will be put up to guide the complainants at the camp.

Lead college organizing the camp will also prepare a report on the success of the camp and submit it to the higher officials.