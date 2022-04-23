Bhopal: Committee meets shouldn't be seen as formality

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has said that meetings of the committees should not be seen as a mere formality. The sittings of Vidhan Sabha do not last long. Budget sessions too tend to be quite brief, at times. In such situations, MLAs can do better work through committees.

Gautam stated this while addressing the first joint meeting of different committees of Legislative Assembly for financial year 2022-23 here on Friday. Chairman, members of committees and principal secretary of Vidhan Sabha AP Singh were also present on the occasion.

ìIt is believed in the rules that the report of committee is a recommendation for the executive. But if the committees do their work efficiently, investigate, then the government will be forced to accept their report,î he remarked.

Some members of the committee do not even attend the meetings, he said. If the members have any grudge, it can be towards the political parties, but this resentment should not be reflected in Vidhan Sabha or the committees.

He reminded MLAs that there are high expectations of people from MLAs and they also have to devote time to people of their area. Despite this, legislators will have to take out time for studies. Legislators are also required to be aware of working of various committees, he said.

Those present at the meeting included Jalam Singh Patel, Gaurishankar Bisen, Rampal Singh, Malini Singh Gaur, Vijay Pal Singh, Kedarnath Shukla, Panchulal Prajapati, Bahadur Singh Chouhan, PC Sharma, Umakant Sharma.

