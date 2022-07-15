A breaker in action during trials | FPJ

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

A Taekwondo player can’t be selected for a cricket team irrespective of his excellence in his field then why dancers performing any other dance form are being allowed to perform in the break-dance talent hunt programme here, said certain participants of the talent hunt programme.

On Thursday, a break-dance talent hunt was held in the city at TT Nagar Stadium. Around 105 young dancers showcased their talent, of whom 29 boys and 13 girls were selected for the next stage.

To add, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) has announced to include break dance as a medal event at the Paris Games 2024.

Meanwhile in the selections at Bhopal, dancers from different regions came to showcase their talent.

As per one of the participants, the interesting part was that the selections started with dancers doing the Bhangra and Bollywood moves, which hurt the breakers' emotions and dance spirit.

While talking to Free Press, he said, "This is commercial and choreographed dancing, and it should not be tolerated here. It is wasting our time. We have been here since 9 AM, but we have to wait for our turn. This is not real breaking."

"We might not eat every day, but we practice breaking every day"

"We are street and underground dancers; we might not eat every day, but we do breaking every day. Breaking is an entirely different dance form; we have been doing it for years. This is our turn, and only we should be allowed for the selections. If not that, then at least our routine should go first," said B-boy Antidote.

Speaking to the FPJ, breakers said, "B-boy Antique brought breaking in Bhopal. We are his students, and he is our idol. Breaking is a street art form, and it is raw, but when we practise or perform on roads or in parks, police stop us. We are not even allowed to practice if we can't even practice how we would perform.

“What we do is raw and different”

B-boy Skyraw told Free Press, "What we do is raw and different. We don't even know what will be played and what's happening here is choreographed. It is a waste of time for us, and it is our turn." The age limit should be increased because more experienced breakers are older than the given age limit, and they should get a chance too. More than the academy, we need street dance battles to get the best dancers. Now is our time, we raw dancers should get appreciation and support"

Most of the b-boys got selected in the first round of the break-dancing talent hunt.

