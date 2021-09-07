Bhopal: College students should be taught about sexual & cyber crimes, say experts

BHOPAL: Experts stressed on the need of imparting knowledge about the new provisions of crime against women, cyber law, financial frauds etc to the college students. They said that most of the students have little knowledge about these crimes so they should be taught about it for their own good.

Barring those having the family background of lawyers and police officers, most of the college students are ignorant about such crimes and are thus falling prey to it, opined experts. There must be some course or regular awareness classes in college for the students to make them aware of the law, their provisions and the punishment.

‘Impart knowledge about law and provisions : Students should be given knowledge of law and new provisions of sexual crime against women, cybercrime, financial fraud etc in colleges and professional institutes. Students from the age group of 15 to 25 years should be specifically targeted as they unknowingly fall in the net of crime. -Dr SS Vijayvargiya, Director Institute of Excellence of Higher Education(IEHE), Bhopal

‘Design specific course for college students’: It is very necessary to impart knowledge to students as I have observed in court that they are totally ignorant and become accused of sexual crimes against women and other crimes. The education and law departments should design specific courses for students of college and universities. Manisha Patel, PACSO court, special public prosecutor

In 2020, the then Additional District Judge (ADJ), Bhopal, Kumudini Patel, in her judgment in 2018 Saket Nagar rape case, had instructed principal secretary and secretaries of department of higher education, principal secretary and secretaries of school education department and principal secretary and secretary of technical education to explain the new provisions of sexual crime against women at school and college level as such crime has large purview.

In May 2018, an engineering college student was found involved with a minor girl after watching a sexual act by her “Fufa”(uncle). ADJ Patel had convicted the youth and awarded him 20-year-imprisonment and life imprisonment to girl’s uncle Kaushal Sharma till death.

‘Hold regular awareness programme’: Students having a family background of advocate, police officers, or criminal, are well aware of law and their punishment. Otherwise, around 80 per cent students do not have even basic knowledge of law and new provisions of sexual crime against women, cyber crime, financial fraud. Thus it is necessary to chalk out a special course or regular awareness programme for colleges for students. -Dr Rajesh Sharma, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Senior advocate

‘Police creating awareness among students’: Police always impart knowledge to students about new definitions of crime against women. Education department and law department should also come out with such programmes to make students aware. Many college going children are falling prey to crooks and criminals because of their ignorance about laws and their new provisions.” Arvind Saxena, IPS officer

Sexual crime provisions: Sexual Crime against women has many provisions. Section 354 IPC reads a demand or request for sexual favours; or showing pornography. Section 354 (b) forces any woman or abetts such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked, section 354 c is related to Voyeurism and section 354 d --Stalking. Section 376 of IPC which deals with rape has many provisions like Section 376(A), 376(b), 376(d) and 376(N) of IPC

26,708 rapes in 4 years: Home minister Narottam Mishra, in a reply in Vidhan Sabha, had said that from 2017 to June 2021, as many as 26,708 women were raped and 27,827 minor girls were kidnapped in Madhya Pradesh.

The numbers of rape cases have almost doubled in the year 2020 in comparison to 2019. As per National Crime Bureau report, 2485 rape cases were reported in the year 2019, however the figure climbed to 4553 in 2020, according to state crime record bureau.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:45 PM IST