Bhopal: Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection, Suspends 4 Absentee Teachers, 1 Assistant Grade Clerk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh has suspended four teachers and a clerk and issued show cause notice to two teachers and terminated services of two outsource staffers.

Sushila Solanki (middle school teacher), Shubham Singh (Assistant Grade III), Kumud Kushwaha (primary school teacher), Meena Chaturvedi (primary school teacher) and Nanak Prasad Ahirwar (primary teacher) have been suspended. Neelam Sharma and Arti Tripathi, higher secondary school teachers, have been issued show cause notice.

Besides, the services of two outsourced operators Kanha Meena and Bhajan Gaur, who were found absent during inspection in schools, have been terminated. Two salary increments of head teacher and incharge of Government Secondary School, Nazirabad, have been withheld.

The collector on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of government primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Runaha, Nazirabad and Surajpura.

During inspection, many teachers were found absent. He expressed displeasure and asked District Education Officer to take action against them. The latter suspended four teachers and one clerk, issued show cause notice to 2 and terminated the service of 2 outsourced operators. Two salary increments of the head teacher incharge of Nazirabad have been withheld.

More action from collector

Collector Asheesh Singh terminated services of an anganwadi worker Rajkanwar, asked District Programme Officer to deduct 7 days’ salary of officer Priyanka Dewan and withhold two salary hikes after he found them absent. He conducted a surprise inspection of anganwadi in Surajpura village and Berasia.

