Bhopal: Cold wave prevails, temperatures rise simultaneously

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave prevailed in certain parts of the state while day as well as night temperatures have started increasing, according to meteorological department official. Increase in temperature was recorded upto 7.7 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has attributed rise in temperatures to change in wind pattern. Currently, wind is blowing from east or south-east. Western disturbance is near Pakistan and another western disturbance is expected to approach by February 2.

Orange alert has been issued for cold wave in Betul and Khandwa districts in next 24 hours. In last 24 hours, Malajhkhand, Mandla, Seoni, Khajuraho, Betul, Khandwa, Ratlam and Guna experienced cold wave.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.3 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.6 degrees.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius after nominal rise of temperature while it recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.3 degrees.

Khandwa recorded rise of 7.7 degrees in day temperature and settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded rise of 2.5 degrees in day temperature and settled at 26.0 degrees Celsius. Raisen recorded a rise of 2.8 degrees in day temperature and settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Night temp on Jan 29, 2022

Cities Degrees Celsius

Pachmarhi 3.0

Mandla 4.2

Raisen 4.6

Umaria 4.8

Betul 5.0

Khajuraho 5.0

Guna 5.8

Khandwa 6.0

Chhindwara 6.0

Gwalior 6.2

Ujjain 6.4

Rewa 6.5

Satna 6.8

Khargone 7.0

Datia 7.1

Shajapur 7.1

Ratlam 7.2

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:00 PM IST