Bhopal: Cold wave grips parts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Cold-wave swept various parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and it is likely to prevail for the next couple of days. Datia, Nowgong and Gwalior recorded 4.0 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature in MP, on Saturday. Sharp drop in day as well as night temperature continued for the second consecutive days in the state. The day temperature recorded drop of 6 degrees Celsius while 8 degrees drop recorded in the night temperature. Cold-wave swept districts like Seoni, Nowgong, Sagar, Gwalior and Datia. Met department on Saturday issued advisory for protection from cold-wave especially for pregnant women, children, elderly people and those who are suffering other chronic diseases.

Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius after a drop of 4.0 degrees while maximum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius was recorded after a drop of 2.4 degrees. Similarly, Indore recorded minimum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.4 degrees while maximum temperature was 20.0 degrees after fall of 4.2 degrees. According to the Met department, the cold wave would prevail for the next couple of days and some others would be in its grip. Sagar, Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal and Ujjain divisions and districts like Chhatarpur, Bhind, Morena, Datia and Gwalior will be worst hit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 02:00 AM IST