Bhopal: Cold wave causes cold & cough, doctors say be cautious

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The number of patients suffering from cold and cough visiting hospitals has increased in Madhya Pradesh, according to doctors who have advised people to take precautions.

A number of patients with symptoms of mild fever, cough, cold and sore throat have been thronging clinics for the past few days.

Advising patients not to yield to indiscriminate use of antibiotics, the doctors have asked people to inhale steam and gargle with warm water. Those with cold, cough and other symptoms can get themselves tested at a primary health centre and follow the treatment protocol.

Dr ID Chaurasia, former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said people should take extra precaution as it is pandemic time. If cold and cough persists for two to three days, people should consult doctors and go for RT-PCR testing.

Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD pulmonary medicine, Gandhi Medical College (GMC), expressed similar views. We do not believe that it is normal cold and cough till RT-PCR test report is negative, he added.

According to doctors, the symptoms show viral infection in upper respiratory track, which is caused when the air is cold and dry. In most cases, it will be influenza. In some, it can be coronavirus. These are self-limiting infection and go off in a weekís time. People can take paracetamol if fever goes up to 102 degrees Fahrenheit and beyond during this period.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:05 AM IST